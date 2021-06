Telemundo Contigo: Futbolistas latinos representarán a Kansas en un torneo en St. Louis

Temperatures are quickly climbing on this summer-like Friday! Most of us are in the 90s as of midday, but another run at the triple digits follows for this afternoon. Wichita officially hit 100 degrees for the first time on Thursday.

We do have a Heat Advisory for the northern section of the KSN viewing area until 7 PM. This also extends and includes the entire KC metro for the threat of heat indices as high as 105.