Telemundo Contigo: Joven Wichitano irá a México para jugar con Pachuca

Temperatures turn a touch warmer for Friday afternoon. Thanks to southerly winds in place, we will be able to usher more mild air into the state. We will see a wide range of temperatures between the 50s and lower 70s across southwestern Kansas.

Those winds pick up, becoming strong at times. We will see sustained winds from 15 to 25 mph with locally higher gusts. Those in northwestern and far western Kansas will see lighter winds today. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 3 PM for central and south central Kansas.