Tiroteo en Wichita deja a una persona muerta y cinco en el hospital: Autoridades siguen buscando al sospechoso

A frontal boundary continues to move through the state, with south central and southeast Kansas seeing the effects later in the evening. The farther northwest you were today, the cooler your temperatures were and the cooler your evening will be.

As the front moves through, a few clouds could bubble up from time to time, but the sun will mostly shine strong. It is not until late in the afternoon and early evening that a few storms could fire along the front. The best chances look across far south central and southeast Kansas.