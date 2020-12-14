Última Hora: Vacunación contra el coronavirus comienza en Wichita

Intensive care nurse Kristen Garrett, left got the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital. Garrett is a MICU nurse serving in the Covid-19 Unit. Administering it is Aimee Wilson, supervisor, Associate and Occupational Health for Ascension Via Christi. (Courtesy: Kansas.com/Wichita Eagle)

WICHITA, Kan. (TELEMUNDO) – Cinco empleados en el hospital Ascension Via Christi en Wichita recibieron la vacuna contra COVID-19 el lunes por la mañana.  

Según un comunicado en la página de Facebook del hospital, a las 11:12 a.m. la enfermera de cuidados intensivos, Kristen Garrett, y cuatro de sus colegas recibieron la vacuna hoy.  

