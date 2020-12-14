Última Hora: Vacunación contra el coronavirus comienza en Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (TELEMUNDO) – Cinco empleados en el hospital Ascension Via Christi en Wichita recibieron la vacuna contra COVID-19 el lunes por la mañana.
Según un comunicado en la página de Facebook del hospital, a las 11:12 a.m. la enfermera de cuidados intensivos, Kristen Garrett, y cuatro de sus colegas recibieron la vacuna hoy.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missing Barton County man located, silver alert canceled
- Doctor says vaccine is here but we need to keep wearing that mask
- ‘The Rush’ sports talk: Kansas City clinches AFC West
- Gov. Kelly names Secretary of Commerce David Toland as new lieutenant governor
- The ‘Christmas Star’ will form this week. Here’s how to watch