WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The demand is too high, there are not enough workers available, and the pay is too low -- local mental health workers said with the rise in demand since COVID-19 hit added to the mix -- we are on the verge of a crisis.

Mary Jones, the CEO of the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas, said currently in Kansas, there is only one behavioral health provider to every 510 people in the state. With the growing demand, therapists said they need more help.