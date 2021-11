Un hombre en silla de ruedas muere tras ser atropellado

Winds remain out of the south/southwest early in the day, allow for that warm air to funnel in yet again for our Tuesday. This will be our last warm day as highs climb to the 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon. A few record highs could be broken again today, mainly out west.

As we head through the afternoon, wind gusts could pick up between 25 and 30 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. This will be mainly across south central, central and eastern Kansas.