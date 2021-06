Un policía del departamento de Wichita sigue bajo condición crítica tras ser baleado el sábado en la noche

Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father figures out there! Parts of the state had a very active end to Saturday. We saw a line of storms form across Colorado and push through Western KS/Southwest Nebraska and then eventually hug the KS/NE state line as the night progressed. This line of storms had some intense wind gusts associated with it. We have reports from all over the state, but the strongest gusts (up to 85 mph) were across NW and North Central KS.

Father's Day looks to be hot for most of the state. Those in NW KS will have slightly cooler air in the upper 80s with the rest of us in the upper 90s to near 100.