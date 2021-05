Una nueva planta procesadora de queso está creando nuevos empleos para residentes de Dodge City

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Wichita Wind Surge unveiled their brand new mascot “Windy” at Franklin Elementary School in Wichita on Thursday afternoon, in front of a crowd of excited students, and in partnership with Credit Union of America.

Fashioned after the Wind Surge home logo, which features a Pegasus, Windy will be a fixture in the Wichita community, attending Wind Surge games all season long, and making appearances at local community events throughout the year.