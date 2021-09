WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Friends of Preston Spencer say he was one of those rare individuals that always would check up on you, and when he asked how you were doing, he meant it.

Ronnie Williams, The Stop bar manager explained, "He didn't want you to lie to him. So if you were having a bad day he wanted to know why were your day was bad and how could he help it. And I think we were lucky enough to be a part of his family and we considered him family here as well."