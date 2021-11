Winds switch out of the north today as a mini-cold front moves into the Sunflower State. Temperatures will only be impacted a few degrees as highs make a run at the 50s for the most part.

The biggest change you will notice is the wind. After a brief break from the strong gusts on Saturday, it looks like they return Sunday. As the morning progresses, they should pick up out of the north, gusting up to 30 mph at times.