Varios residentes de Wichita piden justicia para Cedric Lofton

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The thought of sitting in a doctor's office waiting room, sitting near other sick patients, is enough to keep some people from seeing a doctor at all. They worry they will pick up more germs than they already have. Now, one group of doctors is offering patients some different options.

When possible, Ascension Medical Group (AMG) Via Christi will let patients choose a virtual doctor's visit via their cell phone, tablet, laptop or desktop device. It's called a Virtual Provider Office, or VPO.