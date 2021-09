WPD debuta nuevo programa para ayudar a adolescentes en Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) launched a new program called Strategic Engagement to Reduce Violence (SERV) during a press conference Wednesday. The purpose of the initiative is to reduce violent crime victimization among Wichita youth and young adults.

"The bottom line is that we are not doing enough as a community to keep kids out of trouble give them the resources they need to be successful," said WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay.