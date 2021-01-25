‘The Rush’ previews the upcoming Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Buccaneers

The defending Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo’s secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complimented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own.

The Chiefs will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will feel right at home in the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers made history at Green Bay on Sunday as they defeated the Packers in the NFC championship game. Tampa Bay is the first team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 7.