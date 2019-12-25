Live Now
1 killed, 2 injured in Christmas Eve crash

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead and two people were injured in a crash on Christmas Eve.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, near Burlington.

The vehicle, a 2005 Ford Pickup was traveling southbound on Lynx Road when the driver lost control.

The vehicle started skidding sideways, it went off the left side of the road, struck the edge of a ditch and fence before rolling several times, eventually landing upside down in a field.

The driver, 24-year-old Edward Hosford II, sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

One passenger, 58-year-old Roy Coleman died from his injuries. The third passenger, Gerald Hall, 49, sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

None of the men were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

