WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just around 5:30 p.m. Sedgwick County dispatch said one person is in critical condition. We do not know what caused the crash.
Traffic is backed up on Northbound I-135 at Harry. All three northbound lanes are shut down, causing traffic to be down to just one lane. The on-ramp at Harry is currently shut down.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide you with updated details as we get them.
LATEST STORIES:
- 1 person critically injured after crash on I-135 at Harry
- Strong wind blows across Kansas, topples semi
- Dole VA begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Moderna
- Kansas State Finance Council meets, sees some positives, but remains cautious
- More Kansans going hungry amid COVID-19 crisis, including some you wouldn’t expect