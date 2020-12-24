1 person critically injured after crash on I-135 at Harry

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just around 5:30 p.m. Sedgwick County dispatch said one person is in critical condition. We do not know what caused the crash.

Traffic is backed up on Northbound I-135 at Harry. All three northbound lanes are shut down, causing traffic to be down to just one lane. The on-ramp at Harry is currently shut down.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide you with updated details as we get them.

