OKLAHOMA CITY, Okl. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after being shot at the Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City.

Police say a report of shots fired happened inside of the mall just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Oklahoma City police say the incident appears to be an isolated event that started as a disturbance in the food court of the mall.

Officers are working to clear the mall.

At this time, we’ve located one shooting victim from the incident @PennSquareMall. This appears to be an isolated incident that began as a disturbance between individuals. No suspect description at this time. Officers still working to clear the mall. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) December 19, 2019

