Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – We all know by now to put the phone down or you could end up in the ditch or worse in the snow, but distance can be your best friend, too.

“You have to be subtle with your pedals. You have to use momentum braking lightly,” said Mike Johnson with Wichita Driving School. “You need to make sure to leave that distance.”

Johnson was teaching 14-year-old Jadyn Loux how to drive on Tuesday before the storm set in.

“We just have to leave that distance whenever you can. It’s going to take a lot longer to stop,” said Johnson.

AAA of Kansas knows people will end up in the ditches with snow storms.

“There will be those slides and there will be batteries that are dead and things like that,” said Shawn Steward with AAA of Kansas. “Definitely, we will have all hands on deck during the storm.”

Steward reminds people to be patient, not only when driving. Tow truck drivers need time to do their jobs.

“We just like to remind people our tow trucks and emergency drivers are dealing with the same road conditions that you are out on the roads,” said Steward.

Meanwhile, Johnson says keeping the cell phone down is a must.

“It takes an average of four seconds off the roadway to look at the average text,” said Johnson.

Johnson says keeping your hands on the wheel is also a must, because reaction times need to be as fast as possible in the snow and ice.