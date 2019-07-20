‘Small town boy picking up astronauts’: Kansan reflects on time helping Apollo 17 mission

July 20th, 1969. An estimated 650-million people worldwide gathered around their TV to watch history being made.

That includes one Wichitan who tells us the milestone shaped his career.

John Brungardt tells us the space race, caught his attention from a young age. He went on to help with similar missions, during his time with the Navy.

In this Riverside neighborhood.

“This is February 74,” said John Brungardt, Wichita.

John Brungardt holds a piece of history.

“My name is on the bottom,” said Brungardt.

It has the names of the astronauts involved with Skylab 3, along with the air crewmen, Brungardt being one of them. The job was his dream assignment with the Navy.

“I happen to read an article where it said that there was a squadron out in California that was picking up astronauts, so I volunteered for that,” said Brungardt.

Brungardt says he went through sea air training and his team went on to pick up Apollo 17 and later Skylabs 3 and 4, making his hometown of Hays, Kansas proud.

“Small town boy picking up astronauts,” said Brungardt.

He says his interest in space missions started during the space race, of who could put man on the moon first. So Apollo 11 became a moment he would never forget.

“I made a point that day that I was going to watch that, because I knew it was going to be historical, I wanted to see that man, Neil Armstrong, be the first one to put his foot on the moon,” said Brungardt.

A national pride he has to this day, after fifty years, and one he says, he will always have.

“Remember where we’ve been as a country and what Americans can do if they put their mind to it,” said Brungardt.