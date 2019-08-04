4th annual Veterans Awareness Expo welcomes hundreds of Kansans

A new way of thanking those who protect and serve.

The 4th annual Veterans Awareness Expo welcomed hundreds today to show their appreciation, while connecting them to useful resources.

Hundreds of veterans and their families entered the Mid-America All-Indian Center. It’s becoming a tradition and something they look forward to, every year.

“This is about the third one I went to,” said Bill Gorman, Veteran.

“Our veterans served us, it’s time we serve them,” said Patty Gnefkow, Vets Support Command.

More than fifty service providers set up tables in the room for the Veterans Awareness Expo. Wichita Vet Center, VA Medical Center and programs like Midwest Battle Buddies were involved. Programs working everyday to help veterans.

“Without Joker, I really cannot focus on my everyday quality of life,” said Alan Fitzgerald, Veteran.

“Our way of showing the community and our veterans and our families, just exactly what it is that we do and how far our reach is,” said Howard Hutchison, Veteran Providers Coalition of Sedgwick County.

Participants say they appreciate it all being in one place.

“Some veterans are disabled, some veterans are elderly,” said Hutchison.

And hearing they have the support, of the community.

“We recognize that the freedoms that we have and that we enjoy came because of all the veterans,” said Congressman Ron Estes R-Kansas.

Organizers say every year, the event grows, and they expect more than one thousand people attended today.