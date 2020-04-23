17 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department confirmed 17 COVID-19 positive cases in the county Wednesday evening.
The most recent positive case involves a a man in his forties with a known person to person exposure. Reno County Health Department said that he is currently in home isolation.
The Reno County Health Department reported that six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county have reported complete recovery.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.
