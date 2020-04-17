19 deaths at KCK facility where employee allegedly showed up for work sick

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Seven more people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation home in Kansas City, Kansas, taking the facility’s toll to 19.

The outbreak there is believed to have started with an infected worker. The Wyandotte County-Kansas City health department reported an increase of four deaths Thursday on top of three on Wednesday at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation.

A total of 116 residents and staff have tested positive, making it the state’s largest cluster. The number of confirmed cases in Kansas is 1,588, up by 94 from Wednesday. The number of deaths has increased by four to 80.