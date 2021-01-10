2.8 magnitude earthquake hits outside Wellington near town of Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita-area saw yet another Earthquake just after midnight on Sunday with a 2.8 magnitude shake around seven miles northeast of Mayfield, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.
The USGS says the quake happened five kilometers (about three miles) below the surface. Mayfield is west of Wellington.
Wichita has experienced several recent earthquakes, including more than five that occurred on Dec. 19.
If you feel an earthquake, report it to the USGS by clicking here.
