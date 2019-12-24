Fire department contains apartment fire in west Wichita

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews have contained a fire at a west Wichita apartment building.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Aspen Park Apartments in the 8,400 block of West Central Avenue.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from the first-level apartment unit. The crews evacuated the unit and found two occupants injured.

The two occupants were evaluated by EMS, but were not taken to the hospital.

The fire crews evacuated nearby apartments and power at the apartment complex was cut while crews battled the fire.

They were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring units. Fire Chief Tammy Snow says residents will be able to return to their homes.

No other injuries were reported.

