2-year-old killed after shooting in Lawrence, believed to be accidental

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 2-year-old child has died Friday after witnesses say the child was shot in the chest.

Lawrence police said officers responded to the shooting around 10:45 a.m. near E. 15th Street and Wedgewood Drive where they located the 2-year-old who was critically injured.

Medics transported the child to Lawrence Memorial Hospital where the child later died. The 2-year-old has not been identified at this time.

Lawrence police said preliminary information suggests the shooting was accidental; however, the incident is still under investigation, and they’re continuing to speak with those involved.

