2020 Minor League Baseball season canceled due to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Minor League Baseball announced via Twitter Tuesday that they are canceling the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This latest announcement from Minor League Baseball leaves Wichita’s new Riverfront Stadium in a predicament where it will most likely not open till next spring.

Pacific Coast League president Branch Rickey released the following statement Tuesday regarding the 2020 Minor League Baseball season.

Statement from Branch Rickey, Pacific Coast League president

In response to the cancellation of the 2020 MiLB season, Pacific Coast League President Branch Rickey said, “Today’s announcement is a reminder of how much we treasure our game and how much we wanted to spend time at our favorite ballpark. We are disappointed for our fans who, like all of us with the Pacific Coast League, will miss not having this season.”

“On behalf of the entire Wichita Wind Surge family and our partners in the Pacific Coast League, we would like to thank the city of Wichita for your love and support,” said Wind Surge Managing General Partner, Lou Schwechheimer. “While we are disappointed with today’s announcement, during the Covid-19 pandemic our primary concern has been and remains the health, safety and well-being of the fans and families entrusted to our care. As we navigate these challenging and unprecedented times together, please know that Wichita Wind Surge Baseball has been delayed…not denied. We look forward to working closely with our corporate, community and philanthropic partners to enhance the quality of life in this great community for generations to come. Our time will come”

All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Wind Surge home game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a 2021 game or receive a refund. For the Wichita Wind Surge official 2020 Ticket Exchange & Refund Policy, click here.