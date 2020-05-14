2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Winners announced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN is excited to announce the winners of the 5th Annual Wichita St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Thousands of people joined in the fight against childhood cancer by purchasing a $100 ticket for the home. You helped us raise $1,278,500 for the kids of St. Jude!

The lucky winners were announced May 14 on KSN News. The drawings were supervised by CPA on live television during the KSN News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Mitch Cadell, Managing Director – Tax, BKD was on hand to ensure every ticket was in the hopper.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house was constructed by Nies Homes. This beautiful house is located in the Brookfield neighborhood of Wichita at 37th & Greenwich Road.

With an estimated value of $550,000, this brand new house features:

5 bedrooms

3.5 bathrooms

4,000 estimated square feet

Modern design featuring two-story foyer entrance leading into a centralized vaulted great room, dining area and chef’s kitchen

First-floor master suite offering a secluded retreat with a well appointed bath and spacious walk-in closet

Second floor with ample loft space and two bedrooms

A 3 car garage

2020 St. Jude Dream Home Winner: Kristen Johnson, Wichita

As an additional incentive, those who reserved a ticket by a specific date were also included in the draw for the following prizes:

A $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Hinkle Law Firm for tickets reserved March 4 – Winner: Jason Fawcett, Wichita

A 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe, courtesy of Hatchett Hyundai for tickets reserved by March 20 – Winner: Jason Fawcett, Wichita

A $2,500 gift card from Ultra Modern Pool & Patio for tickets reserved by April 2 – Winner: Danielle Hernandez, Wichita

A $10,000 shopping spree at Ethan Allen for tickets reserved by May 13 – Winner: Katherine Reynolds, Wichita

Thanks to everyone who helped make the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway a success by helping fight childhood cancer.