A massive police response was deployed Wednesday night in east Los Angeles after three officers were shot while responding to a call.

The shooting took place some time after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway.

Sky5 is overhead where a large perimeter has been set up around the scene for what appears to be a barricaded suspect.

Details are limited at this time, and the condition of the officers remains unclear.

Police did confirm that two of the officers were patrol officers and a third was a K9 unit officer.

Officials are expected to address the media shortly.

Check back for details on this developing story.