3-year-old and teenager injured in Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a reckless aggravated battery incident that injured a 3-year-old boy.

Around 7:00 p.m., on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 4900 block of East Harry. Upon their arrival, they learned the 3-year-old boy was transported, via a private vehicle, to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD says the investigation revealed a 15-year-old male suspect was inside the residence handling a handgun when it went off, striking his leg and the 3-year-old boy. There were no other injuries.

The case remains under investigation and will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

WPD says they would like to remind citizens it is important to take appropriate precautions to secure firearms. Click here to see a safety video with helpful reminders.