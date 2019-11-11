4 injured in shooting at adult club in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a shooting outside an adult entertainment club in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, that left four people injured.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting outside Baccala’s strip club happened around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say one victim was found in front of the club. Three others were taken to hospitals. All four were in stable condition Sunday.

Officers responding to a disturbance near the club before the shooting rushed to help after shots were fired.

Several suspects were arrested.

