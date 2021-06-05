42-year-old inmate dies in Lasing Correction Facility

LANSING, Kan. — A 42-year-old inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility died on Friday, the Kansas Department of Corrections said.

William Smith, who was serving a 37-month sentence for drug possession, theft and other prior offenses, was pronounced dead by EMS at about 10 p.m. Friday night.

The department of corrections said they do not believe that the death is COVID-19 related, but are waiting for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Protocols require the death to be investigated by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation when it occurs in custody.

