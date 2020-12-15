5 displaced after apartment fire in north Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – An apartment fire in north Hutchinson didn’t cause any injuries, but has left five people and two dogs displaced Monday night.

Just shortly at 7 p.m. the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on 628 North Monroe Street.

The first crews to arrive found flames and smoke coming from the two-story building, which is made up of four separate apartments. Crews saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the basement of the building, extending into the attic.

Crews worked aggressively to contain the fire, but it quickly extended into the walls. It took six Hutchinson fire engines and two truck companies to fight the fire to bring it under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

