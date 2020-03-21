$5 million in relief funding available for Kansas small businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Small businesses in the hospitality industry are now eligible to apply for disaster assistance loans.
The Kelly administration has allocated $5 million toward the Hospitality Industry Relief Emergency (HIRE) fund. Businesses that are eligible can apply for a one-time loan of up to $20,000. The loan will have 0% interest for three years. Additionally, no payments will be due for the first four months.
Loan decisions will be made within three days of the application and funds will be transferred within two days of an application being approved.
Hospitality businesses include: restaurants, bars, lodging facilities, conference and event centers. The funding can be used towards an array of costs such as: loan/lease payments, utility bills, payroll, accounts payable and inventory.
The $5 million in funding will be distributed across the state of Kansas with a focus on areas most affected.
Here’s how the funding will be split-up:
- $2 million to the KC Metro area (incl. Johnson, Wyandotte, Shawnee and Douglas counties)
- $1 million to Sedgwick County
- $2 million to the remainder of the state
ELIGIBLE BUSINESSES MUST:
- Be an existing for-profit business located in Kansas
- Maintain a staff of fewer than 100 employees
- Have no outstanding state tax obligations
- Be willing to submit a personal guarantee of repayment from the owners of the business
For additional information, go to: Kansascommerce.gov or you can contact the NetWork Kansas Referral Center at: 1 (877) 521-8600 or info@networkkansas.com
