63-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Just before six in the evening Friday a man died in a motorcycle accident in Wichita.

Police say a WPD officer drove up to an injury accident at Pawnee and McLean. They say a blue Chevy Prism and an orange Harley Davidson collided in the intersection.

The car was heading south on McLean and turning to go east on Pawnee, according to police. WPD also says the motorcycle was going north on McLean when it happened.

Police say speed, alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the accident.

The driver of the Prism had minor injuries.

The District Attorney’s office will investigate as a matter of protocol.