MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A new multimillion-dollar biomanufacturing plant is coming to Northeast Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday alongside a panel of federal, state and Manhattan-area officials.

Scorpion Biological Services Inc., a subsidiary of Heat Biologics Inc., will be building a biodefense-focused plant in Pottawatomie County near Manhattan. Kelly said that Kansas State University will have a development partnership with Scorpion to support construction.

“Being in the center of the country, with quick access to either coast, there is no better state for Scorpion to locate in order to address potential threats to public health,” Kelly said.

Scorpion develops “biodefense assets” and therapies to “modulate the immune system,” according to Kelly. The company’s new 500,000 square-foot plant with $650 million invested will focus on large molecule and biologics manufacturing, with a focus on biodefense. Initial forecasts for the facility indicate it will employ more than 500 people, each with an average salary of $75,000 a year.

