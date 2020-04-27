Sixth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Harvey County Health Department confirmed its sixth presumptive-positive case of COVID-19 in Harvey County Monday.



Harvey County Health Department said the confirmed case involves a man in his forties. He was in contact with another individual with COVID-19 in another county.

Harvey County Health Department said the identified individual is in home isolation, and they will regularly monitor him, alongside following up on all his contacts.



The KDHE has also classified two Harvey County cases as probable for COVID-19, including one death. The cases are ‘probable’ because they met clinical criteria for symptoms with a presumptive-positive lab test for blood work, but were negative in testing for an active COVID-19 virus. The KDHE has not included probable cases in its confirmed statistics at this time.



For more information on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here.