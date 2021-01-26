737 MAX suppliers closely watching flight ramp-up

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The 737 MAX is flying again and suppliers across Wichita are watching.

“We laid off some of our work staff,” said 737 MAX supplier Tim McGinty with United Machine in Wichita.

The MAX is flying Miami to New York for American Airlines right now. The company has plans to ramp-up flights this month or next.

And Southwest Airlines has plans this month or next to ramp-up flights for the 737 MAX.

Suppliers to Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita for the aircraft say the flights will build both confidence and momentum.

“We know the plane will come back, and is coming back,” said Tim McGinty. “737 is a great aircraft and business will pick back up but it will be a couple of years.”

Now that the plane is flying and airlines are scheduling flights again there is optimism more jobs will be brought back to Wichita.

But that could still take time for the suppliers.

“It’s going to take some time to really see employment numbers ramp back up because you’ve got the 387 planes coming back into service, the 450 that were built but not getting delivered,” said Richard Aboulafia with Teal Aviation Group. “But on top of that another hundred something fuselages were already built and awaiting to get turned into 737’s.”

Aboulafia says in the second half of the year, and no later than 2022 we should expect to see delivery numbers dramatically increase.

Don McGinty owns McGinty Machine, another aircraft supplier. Don McGinty does some work on the 737 MAX but also does work for other aircraft.

“People are flying more now so I think the MAX will come back quicker,” said Don McGinty. “The 777 and 787 lines may take a while to come back into bigger production. COVID means international flights are not what they used to be.”

Some of those Boeing lines are used on longer hauls like the international flights.

“But the flights are coming back and there is more confidence for a lot of reasons. So confidence in flying is sure getting stronger,” said Don McGinty. “There are ups and downs in aviation. I’ve been around since 19… well, forever. I’ve been through them and I know how to handle them and we will come out just fine.”

Aboualfia says confidence will still be returning on the 737 MAX for some time.

“It is coming back. The plane is flying,” said Aboulafia. “That will mean jobs.”