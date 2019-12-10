8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo

In this undated photo provided by the Kansas City Zoo, three Macaroni penguin chicks are cared for just days after their birth at the zoo in Kansas City, Kansas. For the first time in the zoo’s 110-year history, the zoo is home to Macaroni penguins from eggs provided by SeaWorld San Diego, that hatched eight fluffy chicks in incubators. (Kansas City Zoo via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Zoo says its staff is raising eight fluffy new macaroni penguin chicks.

It is the first time the zoo has had that species of penguin in its 110-year history. Eggs for the chicks were flown in from SeaWorld San Diego and hatched in incubators.

Zoo officials said employees are hand-raising the chicks, which means giving each of them up to six feedings a day.

Macaroni penguins are native to the subantarctic and are named for the bright yellow feathers above their eyes.

The zoo expects the penguins to be on display sometime in the next few weeks.

