9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in McPherson County

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson County Health Department confirmed nine COVID-19 positive cases in McPherson County Monday.

The McPherson County Health Department said they, along with their key partners, continue to investigate contacts and additional exposures of the COVID-19 patients.

