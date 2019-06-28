‘Stop the violence’: Stepdaughter of shooting victim speaks out

A Wichita family is seeking justice for Justin Green, a 35-year-old shot and killed last weekend. When looking at pictures of her stepfather, Ashley Barnes remembers special moments.

“This is my mom and my stepdad on their wedding day twelve years ago,” said Ashley Barnes, Wichita.

And thinks about, his big personality.

“He was outgoing, and fun to be around,” said Barnes.

She says Justin Green put family, above all else.

“He was always with the grandkids, and stuff like 24/7 whenever we needed him, he was always there for the kids,” said Barnes.

But she says the man that kept the family together, will never be at another family gathering. She says he was in the wrong, place at the wrong time.

“It just rang out in gunshots,” said Barnes.

Barnes says she found her stepfather lying on the ground with a gunshot wound outside of his father’s birthday party. She began to give him CPR, but when the ambulance arrived, he was already gone.

“We were scared and I mean, it was just so unexpected, you don’t expect to be with a loved one one day and then witness them get murdered,” said Barnes.

Police say there was a disturbance outside the party involving multiple people, and three people were struck by gunfire. They are asking anyone with information to come forward, so people like Barnes, can heal.

“Stop the violence, I mean life is too short and for people to lose their loved ones, I mean is very tragic,” said Barnes.

Barnes says this Saturday, would have been his wedding anniversary. They ask if you have any video or information from that night, to forward it to police.