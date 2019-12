WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The warmer temperatures kept the Sedgwick County Zoo quite busy for a holiday week.

The zoo is celebrating a holiday season, offering guests half-price regular admission, which started today and runs through Jan. 3.

This discount means that adult admission will be $7.98, and child and senior admission will be $5.98. Admission on Winter Wednesdays will still be $3 for everyone.

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including on Christmas Day.

LATEST STORIES: