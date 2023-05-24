We continue to play the dry or damp game. If it is dry where you are, there is likely some rain falling somewhere else in the area. This is what we are seeing this morning. Even though most of us are starting the day dry, there is a small cluster of showers and storms to the south. This activity will attempt to spark a random shower or storm through the morning at least in the vicinity.

Once we get into the afternoon there will be another chance for a hit or miss shower or storm in the warmth of the day.

Afternoon highs will be close to average in the 70s to the low 80s. With our atmosphere continuing to be unsettled there will also be more clouds.

Areas farther west will need to be weather aware during the evening when another batch of storms moves in from Colorado. These will last through the overnight.

There will be an isolated severe storm risk. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

A few leftover showers and storms will be around into early Thursday. This activity will lend a hand in promoting development for a few more showers and storms through the day.

Points west will need to be weather aware again during the evening and into the overnight when new storms develop and move in.

While wind and hail will be the main threats again, an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

We will continue this cycle into and through the holiday weekend. The heaviest rain will favor Western Kansas.

We will also need to continue to monitor areas to the west where the potential for stronger storms will reside. High temperatures will stay warm in the upper 70s and 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 81 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy.