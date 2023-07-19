Not as many of our counties are under a Heat Advisory but heat indices will continue to be dangerously high along the Kansas/Oklahoma line and to the southeast.

Overall, most high temperatures will not be as hot as yesterday but mid-week will still be steamy with widespread highs in the 90s.

As temperatures continue to fall over the coming days there will also be a rise in rain and thunderstorm chances. There is not much rain around this morning but a few showers will track through the area early in the day.

An isolated rumble of thunder is possible early in the day too but there will not be a risk of severe weather until later this afternoon and evening.

After 3pm we will begin to see stronger storms develop that could be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. Storms will continue to blossom through the evening.

We will need to monitor storm strength and severity into the overnight but storms should also gradually weaken as we go through the overnight and into early Thursday morning.

Thursday will not be as toasty and temperatures will be pleasant by the end of the work week but unseasonable heat will not take too long to build back in.

Thursday will be another weather aware day. Strong to severe storms capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail will be possible again.

By late afternoon and evening storms will move in from the west and northwest.

Like the previous evening, they will make a sweep through the area through the night and into early Friday morning.

So far, severe weather is not expected Friday but a late isolated storm will still be possible and storm chances will only continue to drop off from there as temperatures start to warm back up.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 93 Wind: N/NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy.