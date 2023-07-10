With the exception of a few raindrops being possible to the southwest this morning, most of us will be off to a dry and quiet start to the new week.

Temperatures today will not be too toasty. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.

Despite most of the day being dry it will still be a weather aware day. There is a risk for strong to severe storms by later this afternoon and evening.

A few storms will move into western portions of the area after 4pm or 5pm. If a storm packs more of a punch and turns severe, damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main concerns.

Another group of storms will move in from the north and dive south later tonight. These will need to be monitored closely too.

A leftover shower or storm is possible early Tuesday. You will notice more warmth tomorrow with more of us reaching the 90s. The warmest day of the week will be Wednesday when high temperatures get closer to the triple digits.

During most of the day Tuesday our weather is not expected to be too active. There will be some showers and storms nearby to the north and northeast during the night but most of this activity will miss us.

Once we get into Wednesday there will continue to be some storms nearby and as they track to the southeast we will need to keep an eye on Central and Eastern Kansas where some stormy activity will be possible.

There will be storms at times the rest of the week but it will not be a washout.

7/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance for showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.