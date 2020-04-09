ACLU seeks release of Kansas inmates vulnerable to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to immediately release prisoners who have preexisting medical conditions that make them vulnerable to the new coronavirus.

The civil liberties group on Thursday filed a class action petition on behalf of seven inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility, the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and the Topeka Correctional Facility.

“When inmates who are over 50 and suffering from diabetes or Hep C are forced to stand, sleep and eat within six feet of other inmates, we are literally putting people’s lives at risk,” ACLU Legal Director Lauren Bonds stated in a press release. “This is an emergency situation requiring urgent action.”

They are seeking an expedited hearing before the state’s highest court. The Kansas Department of Corrections says inmates and staff are especially at risk of infection and that officials have taken steps to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in corrections facilities.

LATEST POSTS: