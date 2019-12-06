Active shooter and one other person killed at Naval Air Station Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG/NBC News/KSN) — Sheriff says a shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola is dead. The U.S. Navy is reporting one additional fatality.

Military officials were working an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

News outlets are reporting that 10 people have been taken to area hospitals.

The NAS Pensacola Facebook page says “Both gates of NASP are currently secured due to reports of an active shooter. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Escambia County Sheriff spokeswoman Amber Southland told NBC News an active shooter was on the base.

Pensacola Police Public Information Officer Mike Wood confirms that PPD is assisting.

It is the second shooting at a U.S. military facility this week. On Wednesday, a U.S. sailor fatally shot two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself, according to military officials.

