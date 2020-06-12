AHA Heart Walk: The Lorenz’ Journey

A Beloit man says he is using his third chance at life to inspire others.

Chad Lorenz was an athletic teenager when he learned of a congenital heart defect, and he said it was a devastating diagnosis.

It was his aortic stenosis that started a heart journey that has him gearing up for this weekend’s American Heart Association’s Virtual Heart Walk and FAST 5K, where he’ll be celebrated as an all star!

Lorenz is passing his passion for running on to his daughter Autumn.

“He’s not going to let me win in a race,” Autumn said.

Chad said she has to earn it, and he’s pretty competitive.

He figured out when he started running again in his mid 20’s, that he is good at it, too.

“Still knowing, that I still had a heart defect, I was still going to the doctor and getting checkups,” Lorenz said.

He said at one of those checkups, his doctor sent him on to a cardiologist, and he says that’s when a surgeon walked into the room.

“You know, we’ve looked at your test and everything and you know it just wouldn’t be right for me to let you leave here without booking your operation, and we are like, what,” Lorenz said.

Three weeks after that appointment, Chad underwent open heart surgery, to have a mechanical valve implanted.

He was only 33, his daughter was just seven.

“So it was just kind of like, hitting, you know, slamming a brick wall,” Lorenz said.

Chad went from high fives with his daughter Autumn, during a race, to promising her this…

“It was very important to me, that when she saw me, I was going to give a thumbs up,” Lorenz said.

“The first time I saw him, and he had his thumbs up for me, I just went over there and grabbed it and said, ‘You got this, daddy,’ ” Autumn said.

Chad’s wife Laura said they had no idea how many bridges they would have to cross, during his long recovery.

“We understood the medical side of everything that he was going to go through, but the emotional side was tough,” Laura said.

Laura said when it came to coping, The American Heart Association was there for them.

She said they not only provided many helpful resources, but they helped her find who could understand exactly what they were going through.

Chad eventually got back to what he loved so much, then just a year and nine months later, he was on the final leg of a 10 mile run, when this happened.

“All of a sudden, I just didn’t feel very good and got dizzy and it was just lights out, just like that, like I really had no warning,” Lorenz said.

That’s when the Preeos drove by.

“They didn’t know what it was, just out of the corner of his eye, he said, I saw something fall over,” Lorenz said.

Chad suffered a widowmaker heart attack, due to scar tissue on his heart.

“So he looked over in the ditch, and said he saw my feet,” Lorenz said.

The heart attack caused Chad to go into full cardiac arrest, and the two strangers knew CPR.

“If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here,” Lorenz said.

Chad said he feels like he got a third chance at life that day.

“I’m really, really trying my best to make this one count,” Lorenz said.

One year later, the 10-mile run he never finished…

“It was like this monumental thing that was almost looming over all of this,” Laura said.

She described one photo as the absolute look of elation, after he and his friends, Autumn and even dog Bella, tackled that last leg.

“Hugging him at the finish, knowing that, knowing that he was going to be there, just made me feel happy,” Autumn said.

Chad hopes by participating in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk and FAST 5K each year, others will be inspired to finish strong.

“Realize that if you just have the will and the drive, to just keep pushing forward, you can conquer just about everything,” Lorenz said.

It’s pretty easy to see Autumn has been paying attention every step of the way.

“He helps be my inspiration, of if he died and now he can run again and again, day after day, then I should be able to run with him, right next to him,” Chad said.

Autumn already has several pieces of hardware herself, and medaled in last year’s Junior Olympics.

She says she still has big goals, like beating the survivor she calls Dad, and Coach.

The Lorenz family will be participating in the American Heart Association Heart Walk and FAST 5K on Saturday, June 13th.

If you are looking for a place to walk, there will some fun at Sedgwick County Park.

There will be a chalk zone, and a Silly Walk Zone provided by Bike Walk Wichita, plus a balloon display with a photographer present from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

If you take photos please share them and don’t forget to use– #HeartWalkICT and/or tag The American Heart Association Kansas– @AHAKansas.

The American Heart Association – Kansas hopes to raise $180K in funds,through the walk.

If you would like to donate to the American Heart Association, and help team KSN, click here