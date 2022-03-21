WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With aluminum prices on the way up, some Kansas businesses are feeling the cost.

“To be competitive, we have to be on our game,” said Clay Hoberecht with Best Body Shop. “It’s an evolving process. We have to meet manufacturer specs. Always.”

Clay uses, literally, tons of aluminum to fix cars at his shop.

With aluminum, steel and other metals on the rise with tensions over Russia, costs are spiking this week.

“We’ve seen this before,” said Hoberecht. “Inflation has affected our business significantly. And really, what’s helped us is just getting educated into the market. And then being able to handle the waves that we run into.”

Hoberecht says this is another wave. He says his industry has recently seen a spike in the cost of 11.2 percent.

He says a lot of manufacturers are going to aluminum, and he is working ways to effectively use aluminum while the line on his prices. He is a competitive bidder, and he likes to win.

But he says inflation is another piece of the puzzle to make a profit.

“The substrates are up. The parts are up. Pay to employees is up,” said Hoberecht. “And definitely right now, as a business owner, I have to be on my toes. I have to know my numbers. I have to keep educated.”