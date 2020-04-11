Amber Alert: Authorities asking for public’s help to locate four missing children

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law Enforcement officials are asking for help with an Amber Alert involving four children Friday.

Information from law enforcement officials provided below:

Missing are 4 native American kids. The vehicle they were in was last seen 20 east of the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Xavier Potter – Age 14 – Brown/Brown – 5’5 and 110 lbs

Raelee Potter – Age 11- Brown/Brown – 5’0 and 120 lbs

Devine Peace Potter – Age 6 – Brown/Brown – 4’6 and 50 lbs

David Villegas – Age 5 – Brown/Brown – 4’0 and 30 lbs

Authorities are in search of Potter-Norris, a non-custodial parent, for taking her four children from Fremont County, Wyoming. They were last seen Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Riverton, Wyoming. It is believed they are traveling in a 2018 grey Dodge Journey with Wyoming plate 104087.

Law Enforcement officials have reason to believe they are currently in/around Highway 50 as of Friday evening.

The adult with the children may be armed, so authorities ask that people call 911 if they see the vehicle or passengers.

