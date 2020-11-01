AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for two Kansas City, Kansas kids

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansa City Kansa Police Department (KCKPD) issues an amber alert for two girls last seen at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS.

At approximately 5:00 am, two-week-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence by Jacob and Julian Diaz, according to police.

Police say Aracely Arambula is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 120 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy shirt, checkered pajama pants, and is barefoot.

Police say Bellanice Diaz is 1 foot 5 inches, has black hair brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Onesie.

According to police, other individuals in the home said Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. The girls were last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue around 5:00 am.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.

Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

LATEST STORIES: