KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansa City Kansa Police Department (KCKPD) issues an amber alert for two girls last seen at 1112 Greeley Ave., Kansas City, KS.
At approximately 5:00 am, two-week-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their residence by Jacob and Julian Diaz, according to police.
Police say Aracely Arambula is 5 feet 4 inches, weighs 120 lbs, has black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy shirt, checkered pajama pants, and is barefoot.
Police say Bellanice Diaz is 1 foot 5 inches, has black hair brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink Onesie.
According to police, other individuals in the home said Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. The girls were last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue around 5:00 am.
Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle. If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.
Please call 911 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
LATEST STORIES:
- AMBER ALERT: Police are searching for two Kansas City, Kansas kids
- Hornet Studios: Valley Center High School students produce live broadcasts for sports fandom
- Watch Live: Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- DIGITAL EXTRA: Record breaking cold temperatures last week
- Taylor’s Forecast: Sunny and warming for the work week