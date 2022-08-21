NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – After weeks of rehab in Kentucky Amy Jones and her daughter, Ava, are finally home.

“It’s been a lot,” said Amy. “It’s just good to be home even though Trey is not here.”

Amy lost her husband Trey when Amy, Ava, Trey and youngest son Creek were hit by a car while standing on a sidewalk in Kentucky.

The whole family is looking forward and not back.

“That’s my goal,” said Ava. “I will play basketball again.”

The family was in Kentucky for one of Ava’s AAU games. Ava had just signed to play at Iowa after high school when the family was hit.

“I do not remember going to Kentucky,” said Ava.

Amy does not remember either.

Hunter, the oldest son, says it was extremely hard to tell them both that Trey had died.

“And how much pain it’s caused everyone. I think that’s the hardest part,” said Hunter.

Hunter points out there remain bits and pieces of the legacy of his father. That seems to ease some of the pain.

Trey says his dad was very good at woodworking. He also build a work shed, a fence and left a lot of woodworking projects around the house.

“He just did so much for everyone, all the time,” said Amy. “Did everything for us around here. And he was a teacher and a coach and it will eventually, I think, hit us.”

Amy says she can’t say enough about community support and financial support from numerous fundraiser.

Amy has family in to help while she struggles physically.

Amy has a broken neck, shoulder, ankle and a compound fracture in one leg. The other leg has tendons that do not work.

She also suffered a stroke.

“Creek’s going to school. And then Ava and I will be going to therapy,” said Amy.

Creek, the youngest son, managed to walk away from the car hitting the family with only serious scratches and bruises.

“Creek was immediately devastated,” said Hunter of his little brother. “With emergency services on the way Creek facetimed grandpa. He was so devastated.”

Hunter has spent weeks helping Creek adjust to the loss of dad. And they have become a lot closer.

Ava says she struggles finding the right words in casual conversation now after the trauma from the ordeal.

“I hope my right arm and right leg works,” said Ava. “But like my right arm still doesn’t work.”

Ava says she is grateful the University of Iowa told her the offer of a scholarship still stands even if she doesn’t play basketball.

“We will figure this out,” said Amy. “When I can walk and use my right arm I think getting back to work will be helpful.”

While Ava uses a walker to move around the house, Amy will have the wheelchair for a while longer.

“Trey would want us to be ok,” said Amy. “We will just get through this.”